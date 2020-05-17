Inter-State Movement Of Buses Allowed, Flights, Metro To Stay Suspended

Coronavirus lockdown: The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 31

Interstate movement of passenger cars and buses are allowed with mutual consent between states, the centre said today as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the third extension since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Another major easing of rules is that sports complexes and stadiums can be opened, but no spectators are allowed.

However, all domestic and international flights will remain suspended, except for those allowed by the Home Ministry for security and medical purposes. No metro trains will run and schools and colleges will remain shut.

"The Lockdown measures in place since March 25 have helped considerably in containing the spread of COVID-19. It has therefore been decided to further extend the Lockdown till May 31," the Home Ministry said in statement.

Under the new guidelines, states and Union Territories will now categorise red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry.

Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops shall also have to ensure six-feet distance (do gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than five people at a time, the government said in the order.

"Night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am," it said.