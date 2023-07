Intense Gunfight Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K

The army said contact was established with the hiding terrorists. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch on Monday, the army said.

The encounter started shortly after army troops and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation at Sindarah and Maidana in Surankote tehsil to track down hiding terrorists, it said.

"Based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in General area Sindarah & Maidana near Surankote tehsil, Poonch by troops of IndianArmy and SOG, JmuKmrPolice," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

OPERATION TRINETRA 2

It said contact was established with the hiding terrorists, leading to an intense gunfight.

The encounter was continuing when reports last came in.

On the intervening night of July 16-17, security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson earlier said.

