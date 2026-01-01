Insurgents' Plan To Spark Violence Fails As Manipur's Thadou Tribe And Meiteis Unite

The killing of a Meitei man on camera in Manipur's Kuki-dominant Churachandpur district led to concerns over public anger in the Meitei-dominant valley areas reaching the streets. In a video that went viral on Wednesday night, Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh was seen begging his captors to let him go before they shot him with an AK series assault rifle point blank.

His family alleged he was killed by Kuki insurgents. Meitei civil society organisations have said the killing happened at a time when talks of peace returning to Manipur have been getting stronger.

The insurgents' objective seems to be to provoke the public on ethnic lines and start another round of violence, sources said. Their plan would succeed only if communities started hating and killing each other, they said, adding no such thing happened, much to the disappointment of those who wanted violence to break out afresh.

With many members of the Thadou tribe living in the valley areas and with the benefit of heightened awareness and education about coexistence and the multi-ethnic character of the state, Meitei organisations including COCOMI, AMUCO, Arambai Tenggol (AT), and FOCS met the leadership of the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) in the state capital Imphal on Thursday, a TIM leader said.

They held a cordial, constructive and respectful meeting, and reaffirmed a collective resolve "to jointly oppose and resist any act of terrorism and violence that threatens the unity, integrity, and progress of Manipur," the Thadou Inpi Manipur said in a statement on Thursday.

"In response to the deteriorating situation following the terrorist killing of Rishikanta Mayanglambam last night [Wednesday] in Churachandpur, leaders of Thadou Inpi Manipur, along with representatives of various civil society organisations of Manipur, convened a meeting today in Imphal to reinforce the peace process and strengthen the spirit of inter-community understanding that has yielded positive results so far," TIM said, adding they condemned "Kuki terrorism in the strongest possible terms."

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), which is not a part of the talks process under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, is a key suspect, according to Meitei leaders. The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have launched several operations against UKNA in recent times.

"As a result of sustained community understanding and cooperation over the past more than two years, members of the Thadou community have been able to move, reside, and live safely and freely in the valley, particularly in the state capital, Imphal. Thadou Inpi Manipur appeals to both the Thadou and Meitei communities to remain calm, exercise restraint, and continue building on the trust and mutual understanding achieved so far," the Thadou Inpi Manipur said in the statement.

TIM said the killing in Churachandpur appears to be politically motivated and bears the hallmarks of the same groups whose conspiracy and actions contributed to the outbreak of violence in May 2023.

"Such barbaric acts of terrorism are wholly unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned by all sections of society. Thadou Inpi Manipur demands swift, impartial, and decisive action by the authorities to identify, apprehend, and punish the perpetrators and their masterminds," TIM said.

Manipur will complete one year under the President's Rule in February.