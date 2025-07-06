Insurgent From NSCN Faction Shot Dead In Encounter In Arunachal Pradesh

An insurgent of a faction of the NSCN was shot dead in a fierce encounter with a joint team of security forces in a thickly forested area in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

Dekio Gumja, Superintendent of Police of Longding district, said the body of the insurgent has been recovered by the security forces.

During the search operation, security forces recovered 15 kg of improvised explosive device (IED), 34 detonators, two .22 pistols along with two magazines and some camp material from the encounter site.

The location comes under Tissa police station and is close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

Sources said the encounter took place when the security forces were carrying out a search operation in the area following inputs of the presence of seven to eight heavily armed insurgents.

Sensing the presence of security forces, the insurgents opened fire, which was effectively retaliated by the security forces.

In the ensuing encounter, one insurgent was killed, and the rest managed to escape. A combing operation was launched to intercept the fleeing insurgents.