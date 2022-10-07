Video Of Delhi Minister's Oath At Buddhism Event Triggers BJP vs AAP

The event was organised by the Jai Bheem Mission - founded by the AAP minister.

A fresh row has broken out between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP after a video clip of AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at a public mass religious conversion event went viral. In the clip, thousands can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu Gods.

The mass conversion event, called Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, is a yearly event marking Dr BR Ambedkar's conversion to Lord Buddha's faith in October 1956 along with lakhs of followers. Dr Ambedkar had taken 22 vows, which includes denouncing Hindu Gods, that are repeated during these mass conversion events.

The AAP Minister, among a thousand others at the event, can be heard taking an oath, saying, "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them".

The BJP has condemned the participation of the AAP minister, calling it an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism.

"AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.

The BJP's Delhi unit tweeted the video, accusing the AAP minister of "spewing venom" against Hindus.

"See how Kejriwal's minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of the electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come in front of everyone. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you, Kejriwal," it tweeted.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who serves as the Social Welfare Minister in the Delhi Cabinet, shot back, reminding the BJP of constitutional rights. "BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism, why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," he said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, questioning why he goes to temples during elections when his minister is "making people take an oath" against Hindu Gods.

"Once again the anti-Hindu face of AAP exposed.

@ArvindKejriwal The ministers are making people take an oath that I will not believe in any Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh!

So what do you go to temples to show during elections?

Does Hinduism sting so much in AAP's eyes? Why so much hate?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Doubling down on his stand, the AAP minister said he has faith in Buddhism and nobody can force him to follow a religion.

"Those who do caste based politics are traitors, they don't have any other agenda. They think they have exclusive rights over a religion. They are asking why AAP workers go to temples. Well, those who have faith will go. I have faith in Buddhism, I will go there. No one can force me to follow a religion," Mr Gautam added.

The event was organised by the Jai Bheem Mission - founded by Mr Gautam - where nearly 7000 people, mostly Dalits, embraced Buddhism. The event was also attended by the great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, Rajratna Ambedkar.