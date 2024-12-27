Reel "Addiction" Causes Fights With Husband, UP Woman Dies By Suicide: Cops

A 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after repeated arguments with her husband over her alleged addiction to making Instagram reels, in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The woman, Zulekha, reportedly jumped in front of a moving train on Mahoba-Khajuraho railway tracks, around 1.5 kilometre away from her husband Shafiq's house in Ladpur village in Kulpahar area.

Zulekha's body was recovered from the tracks by the police on Friday morning.

According to Kotwali city police station in-charge Arjun Singh, a preliminary probe into the incident revealed that Shafiq and Zulekha had tied the knot seven months ago.

The couple, however, often argued and fought as Shafiq did not like his wife being constantly glued to Instagram, where she made and uploaded reels.

According to Shafiq, a fresh argument broke out on Thursday evening when he found Zulekha shooting a video, instead of preparing dinner, in the kitchen.

"I then asked her to stop making reels. She did not listen and got upset. Later, I went to sleep. I suddenly woke up and saw her missing. I searched for her everywhere but could not find her. I approached the police for help. This morning, they found her body on the railway tracks," he told the media.

Police said it is suspected that Zulekha died by suicide.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and a detailed investigation is underway, Mr Singh said.

(With inputs from Irfan Pathan)

