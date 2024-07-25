Inside Palitana, A 'Veg Only' City In Gujarat

India, the world's most populated country, is home to a wide range of cuisines that differ from region to region, depending on local culture. While both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items make for a wholesome experience, a whopping 38% of the total Indian population identifies itself as vegetarians, according to a World Atlas report.

But what may surprise many is that there exists a city in Gujarat where only vegetarian food is allowed. The sale, purchase and consumption of non-vegetarian food is completely prohibited. Yes, we are talking about Palitana town in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

In this city, non-vegetarian food, including meat and eggs, is completely banned.

How it started

The call for only vegetarian food in this region started with a massive protest by Jain monks.

In 2014, some 200 of these monks went on a hunger strike, seeking the closure of around 250 butcher shops in the area. To respect the sentiments of the Jain community, the government is said to have banned the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals in the region. Further, penalties were announced for the violators.

'City Of Temples'

The Shatrunjaya Hills, located 164 ft above sea level, house more than 800 temples, believed to have been built over 900 years ago.

In Palitana, the food is majorly inspired by the Jain cuisine, which excludes root vegetables.

On their visits, it's difficult for people to find milk and milk-based products, avoided by some of the Jain community members.

What to expect?

Among the popular dishes one can find easily in Palitana are Dhokla, Khandvi, Gathiya and Kadhi. Also, people can get to taste 'Rotlo', a flatbread made using millets and topped with jaggery and ghee. It is usually served with 'Sev Tameta nu Shaak' -- tomato-based gravy with sev. Another famous dish here is the Dal Dhokli.

(Reported by Mahendra Prasad)