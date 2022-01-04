Inside Himanta Sarma's 18-Hour Long Security Meet. Here's What Happened

The two-day conference is being held at the Zaloni club

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an 18-hour marathon security meeting, going district by district, over the law and order situation in the state. The meeting that began at around 10 am yesterday ended at 4 am today.

"The first Day of SPs Conference, started at 10.30 am yesterday, has ended just now, at 4 am, This 18 hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/Addl SPs. We stand committed to provide a technologically advanced,citizen friendly Police force to our people" Mr Sarma tweeted today.

Over 100 top brass of the police, including 94 superintendent of police (SP), additional superintendent of police (ASP) and sub divisional police officers (SDPO) representing 34 districts are participating in the two-day conference being held at the Zaloni club.

"To deal with changing nature of crimes, our force should quickly adapt to emerging technologies. I'm glad that Assam Police have over the past few months made good progress in providing a citizen friendly atmosphere and at the same time coming down heavily on criminals. By gradually coming out of 'PSO culture' and recruiting sufficient manpower, we should create an atmosphere of security where ideally nobody needs a PSO in next 2-3 years," said the Chief Minister.