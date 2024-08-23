Influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra's Husband Ankit Kalra Dies At 29

Insha Ghaii Kalra and Ankit Kalra got married in February 2023.

Popular fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra announced the sudden death of her husband Ankit Kalra, leaving the social media community in shock. Ankit was 29. Insha announced the devastating news on Instagram, leaving fans and followers shocked and heartbroken.

In an emotional post, Insha Ghaii shared a picture of Ankit with a heartfelt message: "Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you."

The influencer shared the tragic news of her husband's death on August 20. The exact cause of Ankit's death was not immediately disclosed by Insha.

The couple, married in February 2023, were beloved for their charming social media presence, showcasing their love and humor through reels and pictures. Their followers flooded the comments with condolences, prayers, and support.

Who is Insha Ghaii Kalra

Insha GhaIi Kalra is a fashion influencer with over 7,28,000 followers on Instagram. She is also known for her humorous Instagram reels featuring her husband, Ankit.

Who was Ankit Kalra?

Ankit, a Delhi-based interior designer and builder, frequently appeared in funny reels with Insha. His last Instagram post was on August 18, a day before his death. He shared a picture of himself in a black T-shirt and sunglasses with a caption, "The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow."

The couple co-owned a clothing label named "House of Styles, by Smriti & Insha," which showcased their passion for fashion and design.