Influencer Insha Ghaii Dismisses 'Fake News' On Husband's Cause Of Death

Insha Ghaii and Ankit Kalra got married in February 2023. (File)

The death of Ankit Kalra, a 29-year-old interior designer who was married to popular fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, has left social media in shock with several speculating about the cause of death. Insha Ghaii, in an Instagram post, has dismissed all rumours and said that Ankit died of a sudden and unexpected heart attack.

"To all those make fake assumptions. He was a healthy person and had no medical history. It was unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping. So please, if you can not support the family in their tough times, please don't overshare fake news," she said in an Instagram story.

The couple, who married in February last year, were loved for their delightful social media posts showcasing love and humour through their content. Ankit Kalra, a Delhi-based digital creator, interior designer and builder, frequently appeared in funny reels with Insha.

Their last reel together was posted on Instagram on August 4, with a post captioned, "Modern problems require modern solutions."

Earlier today, Insha also shared an emotional post on Instagram. Posting a picture with Ankit, she wrote, "Ankit, you left me to be with God, and it's so unfair. Our 1.5 years together were far too short. That morning, I had no idea it would be our last. I'm still in denial, praying that this is all just a terrible dream and i'll wake up on your side. Your heart gave up, and with it, my life has come to a stop. We had so many plans, and now I'm lost without you. This can't be true. You left me behind, and it's a loss I'll never overcome! Heaven is so so lucky to have you."

Insha Ghaii, who has over 7.28 lakh followers on Instagram co-owned a clothing labed named "House of Styles, by Smriti & Insha" along with Ankit.