INS Tushil, Multi-Role Navy Warship Set To Be Unveiled In Russia On Monday

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate.

The Navy is gearing up to commission its latest addition, INS Tushil, on December 9, at a ceremony in Kaliningrad, Russia. This multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate represents an important milestone in improving the Navy's capabilities. The event will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest, alongside senior officials from both Russian and Indian governments and defence sectors.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate under Project 1135.6, making it the seventh ship in the series. The contract for INS Tushil was signed in October 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, the Indian Navy, and the Government of India.

The design of INS Tushil, a 125-metre and 3,900-tonne ship, incorporates advanced stealth features. The collaboration between Indian naval specialists and Russia's Severnoye Design Bureau has increased the indigenous content of the ship, which now stands at 26 per cent. The number of Indian-made systems has also more than doubled to 33.

INS Tushil is equipped with cutting-edge technology, a blend of Russian and Indian engineering expertise, ensuring it is one of the most technologically advanced frigates in the world. Following its construction, the ship underwent a series of trials starting in January 2024, conducted by a team of Indian specialists. The trials verified the performance of all Russian equipment installed on board, including weapon systems. The ship also achieved a speed exceeding 30 knots. With these trials now successfully completed, INS Tushil is set to arrive in India in a nearly combat-ready state.

The warship's onboard equipment includes state-of-the-art surveillance and combat systems that can engage targets both in the air and on the sea. This ensures it is not only a capable surface combatant but also well-suited for various roles, including anti-submarine warfare and anti-air operations.

INS Tushil's name translates to ‘the protector shield'. Its crest is adorned with the emblem ‘Abhedya Kavacham' (impenetrable shield), reinforcing its mission to protect and defend. The ship's motto is ‘Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel' (fearless, indomitable, resolute).

Major Indian OEMs involved in the ship's construction and outfitting include BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine and Johnson Controls India among others.

Once commissioned, INS Tushil will become part of the Indian Navy's 'Sword Arm,' the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command. It is set to be among the most advanced frigates globally, showcasing cutting-edge technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Russia from December 8 to 10 will coincide with the commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil. Mr Singh will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.

The discussions will include a review of military cooperation and a dialogue on global and regional issues. Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to pay tributes at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow, in honour of Soviet soldiers who died in World War II, and will engage with the Indian community in Russia.