'Inhuman, Spoke To Chief Minister': Smriti Irani After Horrific Manipur Video

Smriti Irani and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh spoke on the incident

The shock video of two Manipur tribal women being paraded naked that was widely circulated online, sparked outrage on social media today. Among those condemning the assault was a lone voice from the BJP - Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is usually vocal on women's issues.

"The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh ji, who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," read the tweet from the Union Minister.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has confirmed to NDTV that Ms Irani has spoken to him and the Chief Secretary on the horrific incident of rape. She has been assured of speedy action against the perpetrators of the crime, he said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said the atrocity took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, around 35 km from state capital Imphal.

"The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows the men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors... The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," read a statement from the organisation.

The Manipur Police said the women were paraded naked by "unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started".

"A case of abduction, gang-rape and murder was filed at Nongpok Sekmai police station (Thoubal district)... The state police is making all-out efforts to arrest the culprits at the earliest," read a statement from the Manipur Police.

The opposition has slammed the silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged inaction on part of the state and central governments.

Congress's Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien have demanded a statement from PM Modi in parliament.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, blaming PM Modi for the situation in Manipur.

"PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," his tweet read.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after Kuki tribals organised a solidarity march to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes status. More than 120 people died in the violence since.