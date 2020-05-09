Inhuman Comments About Amit Shah's Health Extremely Condemnable: JP Nadda

"Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so," JP Nadda wrote on Twitter.

JP Nadda has succeeded Amit Shah as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party

New Delhi:

BJP President JP Nadda said on Saturday that making "inhuman" comments about the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "extremely condemnable".

"Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Mr Nadda said in a tweet.

His tweet came after Amit Shah, also JP Nadda's predecessor as the BJP chief, asserted in a statement that he is "totally healthy" and rejected rumours being spread about his ill health on social media.

