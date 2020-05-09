Inhuman Comments About Amit Shah's Health Extremely Condemnable: JP Nadda

JP Nadda has succeeded Amit Shah as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP President JP Nadda said on Saturday that making "inhuman" comments about the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "extremely condemnable".

"Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Mr Nadda said in a tweet.

गृहमंत्री @AmitShah जी के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में अमानवीय टिप्पणी करना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। किसी के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में इस तरह की भ्रामक बातें फैलाना, उन लोगों की मनोस्थिति को दर्शाता है। मैं इसकी कड़ी भर्त्सना करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि ऐसे लोगों को सदबुद्धि दे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 9, 2020

His tweet came after Amit Shah, also JP Nadda's predecessor as the BJP chief, asserted in a statement that he is "totally healthy" and rejected rumours being spread about his ill health on social media.