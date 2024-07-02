Infrashakti Awards: Adani Green Energy CEO On How To Find Innovators

Many "pioneers" from nooks and corners of the country are coming up with innovative and brand new ideas, Adani Green Energy CEO Amit Singh said at the NDTV Infrashakti Awards today.

"India is a big country; we have so many innovators and pioneers in different parts of the country. They are coming up with brand new ideas which can scale, and that's what we need," Mr Singh said.

"When we have an award function as this, we're able to identify these innovators and bring them to a platform where they meet and interact with industrialists and we can take that innovation and idea to the next level," he said.

The Infrashakti campaign aims to go beyond steel and concrete and tell the story of India's infrastructure growth through its people.

Infrashakti Awards, a defining part of the Infrashakti campaign, celebrates outstanding infrastructure practices across India. By highlighting exceptional individual and institutional initiatives, it aims to inspire innovation and excellence across the country.

The awards cover diverse categories, from engineering feats to sustainable urban planning.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)