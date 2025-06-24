Nation's Future Is Written In Risks Its Entrepreneurs Take: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, addressed the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, where he touched upon the progress of the group in various sectors, including renewable energy, health, and the Dharavi redevelopment project, among others. Through his speech, Mr Adani reiterated that the group's focus is on building a future while withstanding all challenges that may come its way.

Follow live updates here

In his concluding remarks to the shareholders, Mr Adani said, "A nation's future is not written in policy documents - it is written in the risks its entrepreneurs dare to take. We are not laying concrete. We are laying conviction - highways that carry ambition, ports that ship hope, and grids that light up futures."

"And history should remember us - not for the size of our balance sheet, but for the strength of our backbone. Not for the markets we entered, but for the storms we handled and emerged stronger. For it is easy to lead in sunshine, but true leadership is forged in the face of crisis," he added.

Mr Adani started his speech with a salute and bow. He remembered both the selfless service of men and women in uniform during Operation Sindoor and the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people on board.

Also Read | "India Knows Value Of Peace": Gautam Adani Praises Operation Sindoor

In his address, he also shared the achievements of the Adani Group in the face of crisis. This includes:

Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation. It is on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030.

Adani Green is building the world's largest renewable energy park with a target of 50 GW by 2030.

Combining thermal, renewable and pumped hydro generation capacities, Adani Group expects to have a 100 GW capacity by 2030.

Adani Energy Solutions handled smart metering, high-voltage links and is keeping India's grids future-ready. It secured close to Rs 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.

Adani New Industries is on track to expand its solar module manufacturing lines and will have a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in place by the next financial year.

Adani Ports handled a record 450 MMT of cargo.

Natural Resources produced a record 47 million tonnes of coal and iron ore and is on track to achieve over 30 per cent growth by FY26. The Group also pioneered India's first hydrogen-powered mining truck.

Two and a half years ago, when the Group acquired Holcim's India cement business, it made a bold commitment to doubling its capacity to 140 MTPA by FY27-28. Of this, 72% of the target has been achieved.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)