Infosys CEO To Explain Tax Site Glitches To Government Today: 10 Points

The "summons" was announced as the portal remained shut for two days in a row citing maintenance. The Income Tax department, a part of the Finance Ministry, said in a tweet that the Infosys CEO would be asked to explain why two months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, the snags have not been resolved.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD &CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The company said in a tweet on Sunday: "The portal continues to be under emergency maintenance. We will post an update once the portal is available again for taxpayers. We regret the inconvenience". The day before it had said the portal is "currently inaccessible due to planned maintenance".

A day after the launch of the portal in June, the Finance Minister had tweeted Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani, asking for grievances and glitches to be resolved, and to "not let down our taxpayers".

Mr Nilekani had replied saying Infosys expected the portal to stabilise during the week, and was working to resolve glitches

As users kept complaining of problems with the portal, Ms Sitharaman called a meeting with key Infosys officials on June 22 and asked the company to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, and redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and COO Pravin Rao, along with other company officials, "acknowledged the technical issues in the functioning of the portal", an official statement said after the meeting.

Last week, Ms Sitharaman said technical glitches in the e-filing portal would be largely fixed in the next few days and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys. "I have been reminding Infosys constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that next couple of days they will sort out majority of problems," she had said.

Infosys bagged a contract in 2019 to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. Till June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.