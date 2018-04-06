Information Ministry Nods To Live Uplinking Of Indian Premier League

The initiative came after the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian or the BCCI had reportedly written to Union Minister Smriti Irani seeking her intervention in getting the nod for live uplinking of the Indian Premium League (IPL).
"Permission for temporary live uplinking o IPL tournament has been granted," a ministry official said.
The BCCI's letter to the minister was reportedly a follow-up of a compliant application that was filed earlier by Star India Pvt Ltd, which holds the broadcast rights of the IPL.
Star India had bought the consolidated rights for the property in September last year for Rs 16,347.50 crore.
Several matches are telecast deferred live but this move will help in broadcast of IPL matches in real time.
Meanwhile, Star TV has agreed to share with Prasar Bharati select matches on a one-hour deferred live basis with 50-50 revenue sharing, the broadcaster said in a tweet.
Comments
Ms Irani also took to twitter to congratulate Mr Vempati for the development.