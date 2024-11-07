Influencer Says She Was Sexually Harassed By 10-Year-Old Boy On Bengaluru Street, Probe On

Ms Biswal said that she was traumatised.

A Bengaluru-based social media influencer has alleged that she was molested by a 10-year-old boy while she was on her way back from work on Tuesday night. The influencer, Neha Biswal, narrated the whole incident in a video. She claimed that she was walking down a street at BTM Layout and was recording a video when a boy riding a bicycle came from the opposite direction and touched her inappropriately. The incident was caught on camera. The Bengaluru police has taken suo moto cognizance of the video and is investigating the incident.

Ms Biswal, who lives in a paying guest facility in the area, said that she was traumatised. "This has never happened to me. I feel really bad. I was making a video while walking, this boy was initially riding in the same direction then he saw me, made a U-turn and began to come towards me," Ms Biswal said in the clip. "He first teased me and mimicked how I was talking on camera and then molested me," she continued.

The influencer said the boy tried to escape but was caught by the locals when she raised an alarm. However, she stated that many bystanders chose to empathise with the boy and asked her to spare him because he was a "kid and must have done that unintentionally".

"Only after I played the video clearly showing what he had done did people believe me," she said. "So many people were asking me to let him go because he was a child, but I did not stop. I hit him. There were a few people who supported me and beat him up, but to be honest, I don't feel safe here," she added.

In a follow-up video, Ms Biswal said she did not file a formal complaint, but she added that the Bengaluru Police took notice of the incident and started scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. "I did not file an FIR because a child is involved and I don't want to ruin his future but I do want him to be caught and be given some kind of a warning," she said.

Ms Biswal went on to say that the Bengaluru Police had been quite helpful to her. "They did not make me feel like I am not a local, but I am still mentally disturbed by what had happened," she mentioned.

Speaking to NDTV, Sarah Fatima, DCP South East Bengaluru, confirmed the minor has been detained and an investigation is ongoing.