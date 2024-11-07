X User Calls Kolkata 'Dirtiest City Of India', Sparks Discussion Online

The post has garnered 6.2 million views.

An X user has sparked discussion online after sharing his "unhygienic" experience of visiting Kolkata. In a series of posts, DS Balaji, a designer by profession, called Kolkata "the dirtiest city of India" and the "most unhygienic" after visiting areas that were overflowing with garbage and had open gutters. He shared pictures and videos from areas like Sealdah and Bada Bazaar to comment on the open gutters and the overwhelming stench of urine. "Can't breathe properly," he wrote, adding that while he struggled with the unhygienic conditions, locals were casually enjoying breakfast at a shop located at the top of one of the gutters.

"Kolkata - The Dirtiest City of India. Sharing my personal experience, of the recent visit to the Capital of West Bengal. The most unhygienic experience I have had in an Indian city. Requesting to take this thread positively. Though I don't care much if you don't," Mr Balaji wrote.

"This is not some Starving African city, it's Kolkata. A busy Metro station, Called Sealdah. And a market area called Bada Bazaar. Open gutters, and urine smell everywhere. Can't breathe properly. While locals were enjoying breakfast from a shop on top of the gutter nearby," he added in the following tweet.

In his X thread, Mr Balaji shared a picture of a vendor sitting on top of an open gutter selling garlic and ginger. "No, I have never seen it anywhere else in India. No matter how poor, or bad the infrastructure is. And I have travelled a lot. It's just a lack of civic and hygiene in the city, which is so sad to see," he wrote.

The X user also shared visuals of a vegetable market that he had been to which put him off so much that he apparently could not eat properly during his stay in Kolkata. "The food which you will eat is kept on a gutter, filthy smelling floor. While people are just fighting, abusing and spitting here and there. I didn't eat proper food for two days of stay in Kolkata," he said.

Mr Balaji also commented on the city's infrastructure. He opined that the buildings he saw in the city would not survive a strong earthquake. He further pointed out that people in the city honk so much that it gave him a "headache".

"Can't book Uber, Rapidos because local taxi (drivers) beat them. Hence drivers don't like to go into the most busy areas. Ended up with local taxis that cost double," he said. "People seemed to be in some high survival mechanism. Everyone is trying to grab money from outsiders. Taxi would charge you extra, if you ask them to drop 50m close to the hotel. And would abuse you if you don't comply with their bullying," he added.

Further, the social media user recalled an unpleasant experience he had at the famous Kaali Ghaat temple. "I literally lost thousands of rupees inside Kaali Ghaat temple," he wrote, explaining that local pandas surrounded him, offering VIP darshan in exchange for money, and attempted to sell him various religious items. "Even inside the Temple, the priest would get agitated if you don't pay them," he further said.

"I personally felt Kolkata to be the most depressing, low energy, low-frequency city. I may have visited all the wrong places, at all at the wrong times. As a caring aware Indian citizen, I wish the best, for this city. May it improve, grow, and build like others," Mr Balaji concluded.

The X user shared the thread just a few days back. Since then it has garnered 6.2 million views. In the comments section, while some users agreed with Mr Balaji, others pointed out that he had visited older parts of the city known for its heritage buildings.

"Bro you went to old Kolkata! Every city in India have the old part where new infra cannot be made. And they are dirty. Go to salt lake, Newtown you will get to know the new and clean Kolkata. But yes Kolkata is still way behind in civic sense," one user wrote.

"Sorry for your experience, but it seems you mostly visited Old Kolkata, which is a bit dirty, even I admit it. If possible, try to visit NewTown, Victoria," said another.

"I was born, brought up, schooled (in a prestigious Birla school) in Kolkata. Did graduation and post-graduation from cities outside Kolkata. I don't need to prove my love for my city but also can't ignore the truth you just spoke. Unfortunate and painful truth and face of my city," commented a third user.