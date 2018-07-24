Infiltration Goes Up On Indo-Mynamar Border, Down From Pakistan: Centre

There were 99 cases of infiltration on the Indo-Myanmar border in 2017 as compared to 74 in 2016

Infiltration across the Indo-Myanmar border increased in 2017 in comparison with 2016 while the number of cases of illegal crossing of the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan went down, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

The number of infiltration cases reported on the Indo-Myanmar border went up to 99 in 2017 from 74 in 2016, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha in a written reply, adding this increase could be in the wake of the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar, following turmoil in the Rakhine province of the country.

However, the number of infiltration cases reported on the Indo-Myanmar border in 2015 was same as 2017.

The cross-border infiltration from Pakistan has come down since 2015, when about 62 such cases were reported. There were 25 cases of infiltration in 2016 and 21 in 2017.

There were no infiltration cases reported on the Indo-Bangladesh Border in 2017 while three such cases were reported in 2016 and two in 2015.