Infiltration Bid Foiled In Jammu And Kashmir, 2 Terrorists With AK-47s Killed

Two terrorists were killed during the anti-infiltration operation (Representational)

Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last night. Two terrorists were killed during the anti-infiltration operation and weapons were recovered from them.

The Army had launched Op Kanchi last night in Nowshera in Rajouri based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police, said White Knight Corps in an online post.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress," they said.