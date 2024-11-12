Infiltration At An All-Time High In Kashmir Ahead Of Winter

The Kashmir Valley is on edge, with undetected infiltration bids going up over last two months. The latest assessments reaching Delhi indicates that Pakistan is trying to push in maximum number of terrorists, taking advantage of the last of the good weather before the harsh winter settles in. The infiltration -- via LoC from Lolab and Bandipora sectors - is especially high in north Kashmir.

Data available with the Union Home Ministry suggests that in October and November so far, a maximum number of infiltration bids have taken place along this border. That is why a maximum number of cordon and search operations are being conducted by security forces around this axis.

On Tuesday, after an infiltration bid was foiled, security forces conducted search operations in Kupwara as well as the forests of Bandipora. "They see the current period as a crucial time for infiltration before the harsh weather sets in, which will make cross-border movement more challenging," said an official.

Intelligence inputs indicate that Lashkar terrorist Abu Hamza, along with SSG of the Pakistani Army and other operatives, is continuously conducting recce along the Line of Control (LoC) from Dheri to Lanjot in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Another handler, known by the code name Abu Mohammed, in charge of launching nine terrorists, was also seen near the Nali area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan has been changing its game plan continuously in August and September. They activated Jammu axis -- ie Rajouri Poonch Doda and Kishtwaar -- but are now trying to send maximum number of mujahids to Kashmir Valley," a senior official said. The desperation of Pakistan, he said, can be seen now as it tries to sneak in maximum number of terrorists at all seasons, but this year thye have put in massive efforts. Yesterday was the fifth encounter in North Kashmir following recent incidents in Bandipora, Kupwara and Sopore areas.

Intercepts suggest that approximately 20 terrorists have undergone specialised training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir including in Hazira and Kali Ghati.

Under the supervision of Pakistani Army, SSG commandos and ISI operatives, they have received training in weapons handling, map reading, GPS technology, data analysis, first aid and jungle warfare.

Following this training, they have been sent to locations like Kotli Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Bhimber in PoK.

Inputs being shared with Delhi also suggest that Pakistan is using drones for reconnaissance along the LoC, with the involvement of both its army and terrorists, to facilitate infiltration into the Jammu region.

Heavy deployments of terrorists, alongside Pakistani Army units, have been observed in areas like Ullu-I post to Nikial, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot so that whenever they have a chance, they can infiltrate.

Indian surveillance also has shown that Pakistani forces are said to be actively supporting these infiltration efforts and planning cross-border operations, known as BAT (Border Action Team) actions, to assist terrorists.

Delhi has asked some tough questions to Security Forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir, that if there were intelligence reports of infiltration attempts from various regions, including Tulail, Gurez, Machil and Gulmarg in North Kashmir, since December last year, why were they not reflected in any of discussions.

Government data till the first week of November shows three successful infiltration bids have taken place. One BAT action and ceasefire violation is also mentioned in the data. There have been 10 attacks on civilians and five on security forces.

"The sinister design is not to let the region stabilise and widen the mistrust between the newly elected government and the Centre," another official said.

According to him, Pakistan, to evade curbs and sanctions on itself. has been using new terror tanzeem names. "On one side it gets lots of international traction and on the other, the outfits don't have old terror names and in fact are more secular. Like The Resistance Front or People Anti Fascist Front," he explains.

"It is a continuous battle we have to manage, contain and minimise the damage in operations," a senior level official remarked.