A one-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday by two people who took him away on the pretext of getting him vaccinated, police said.

A man and a woman took the child from his family in Doongra Jogi village in a car but didn't return, they said.

Five police teams have been formed to search for the boy, senior police official Vandana Sharma said.