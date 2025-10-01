Infant Dies After Falling Headfirst Into Water-Filled Bucket In DelhI

A one-year-old girl died after accidentally falling headfirst into a bucket filled with water at her home in Delhi's Budh Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on September 29 when the Jaipur Golden Hospital informed the Vijay Vihar police station that a child, identified as Bhagya, had been brought dead to the facility, they said.

According to the statements of the family members, the girl fell into the bucket at her home around 12 noon. No external injuries were found on the body, a senior police officer said.

"The tragic incident occurred when the mother took her twins to the bathroom. While she was undressing one child, the other accidentally slipped into a water-filled bucket,” the officer said.

When the woman turned back, she found the child motionless inside the bucket. The infant was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy, the officer said.

