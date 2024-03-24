Industrialist Naveen Jindal Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls In Jolt To Congress

Industrialist and former Congress leader Naveen Jindal joined the ruling BJP on Sunday, weeks before the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, said he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," Mr Jindal posted on X minutes before he pulled a big switcheroo.

The industrialist joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Mr Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.