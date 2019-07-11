Inducted Into BJP, 10 Goa Congress Lawmakers To Meet Amit Shah Today

Amit Shah will meet the 10 lawmakers today along with Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant

Hours after 10 Goa Congress lawmakers split from the party and joined the BJP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday headed for the national capital, to introduce the newly inducted lawmakers to Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah today.

"The new MLAs will be meeting Amit Shah in Delhi at 10 a.m.," Mr Sawant told reporters at Goa's Dabolim international airport, before heading for New Delhi.

When asked if a cabinet reshuffle was likely in view of the development, Mr Sawant said that the decision would be taken by the party High Command today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP engineered a split in the 15-member Congress legislative party, with 10 lawmakers breaking away from the Congress party to later merge with the party.

