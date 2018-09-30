Indrani Mukerjea Discharged From Hospital Day After Being Admitted

Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged at Mumbai's Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 (File photo)

Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was on Saturday night discharged from the JJ Hospital.

Mukerjea was admitted to the hospital on Friday in view of hypotension and neurovascular problem. She was discharged at 9:30 pm.

A few months ago she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain. Prior to that, she was hospitalised for alleged drug overdose.

Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged at Mumbai's Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 for her alleged role in her daughter's murder case.