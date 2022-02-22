Unable To Repay Loan Taken To Play Online Games, Man Dies By Suicide: Cops

A suicide note found in the man's pocket, said the police. (Representational)

A 25-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Indore after failing to repay money he had taken to play online games, police said on Tuesday.

"Jitendra Vaskle (25), a resident of Indrapuri hostel, hanged himself from the railing of the hostel's stairs late Monday night," Ramprasad Malviya, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bhawarkuan police station said.

"A suicide note found in Vaskle's pocket said he had taken a loan to play some online games that offered prize money. But he kept on losing money in these games and failed to repay the loan. The loan amount has not been mentioned in the note," he said.

Malviya said Vaskle, whose parents work in Maharashtra, was studying in the Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) course and was also working as a security guard.

