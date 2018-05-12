Indore-Puri Humsafar Express Flagged Off By Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Ms Mahajan, who is the Member of Parliament from Indore, thanked Railway Minister Puyish Goyal and said the train was a good effort to connect Indore with prominent religious places.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT A Humsafar Express train was today flagged off between Indore and Puri in Odisha Indore: A Humsafar Express train, comprising entirely of 3AC coaches, was today flagged off between Indore and Puri in Odisha by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.



In its return journey, the train will leave Puri every Wednesday at 11:55pm and reach Indore at 11:25am on Friday.



The train will halt at Dewas, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur City, Angul, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road junction in both directions, officials said.



