Indore Doctors Find 15-Kg Tumour In Woman Who Complained Of Stomach Ache

In a major success, doctors in Indore removed a 15-kg tumour from a patient's body. The patient, a woman, is from Ashta and visited Index Hospital in the city complaining of stomach ache. A team involving more than dozen doctors and support staff conducted a two-hour-long surgery to successfully remove the malignant growth from the 41-year-old woman's abdomen. Dr Atul Vyas, who was part of the team of surgeons, said the decision to carry out the medical procedure was taken since the tumour was huge and causing trouble for the patient while eating food and even walking.

He said the team had to be extremely cautious while performing the surgery since any mistake could have been fatal. The tumour covered many nerves and doctors had to handle the situation delicately.

The woman weighed 49 kg and carried a 15-kg tumour inside her, said the doctors. It caused swelling in her stomach. The tumour was about to burst, which could have been dangerous for the patient's life, they added. She is out of danger now.

A family member of the patient said they took the woman to several hospitals before coming to Index Hospital. When the ovarian tumour was discovered, doctors told the family that a surgery is needed.

Hospital chairman Sureshsingh Bhadouria and vice chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadouria praised the efforts of the doctors.

