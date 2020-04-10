Indore Doctor, 62, Dies Due To COVID-19, Had Denied He Was Infected

The elderly doctor died at a private hospital on Thursday morning (Representational)

A 62-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today, taking number of deaths due to the deadly virus in the city to 23.

Four days ago, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, a general physician, was infected with the deadly coronavirus, a government hospital report said. Soon after, he released a video denying the report.

Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said that the victim had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment.

"We are trying to trace the source of infection," he said.

The elderly doctor died at a private hospital on Thursday morning.

As per the latest figures provided by the state health department, so far 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, which has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh.

The total number of cases in the state as of Thursday was 411.

The country is under a lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has affected over 5,000 people in India alone.

169 people have died in India due to the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide in a meeting soon if the lockdown will be extended to contain the spread of the deadly virus.