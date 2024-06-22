Indore Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Case Registered

Earlier on Tuesday, the airport authority received the bomb threat through email.

The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday received a hoax bomb threat after which the case has been registered against unidentified persons in this connection, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Kumar Sharma said that an unidentified person sent an email that threatened a bomb blast on its premises.

"Airport Authorities received an email that some people are going to plant a bomb at the airport. Airport authorities made all the security arrangements and a drill was also carried out. Local police and the CISF were also involved in the drill," ADCP Sharma said.

He further said that following the investigation by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the threat turned out to be a hoax.

"A case under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified person over the threatening mail," he added.

Earlier on June 19, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat following which the police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

The airport authority received the bomb threat through email on Tuesday and later they reported the issue to the Aerodrum police station in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Vinod Kumar Meena said, "On Tuesday, the airport authority received a bomb threat through an email to blast the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport. The email contains the names of other cities in the country too."

"After the incident, the airport authority lodged a complaint into the matter at Aerodrum police station in the district. Acting on it, a case has been registered and the police have sought the information from GMail authority about the issue," Meena said.

He added that such threats were received in the past as well and further investigation into the matter was underway.

