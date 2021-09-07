Indo-Tibetan Border Police Team Conquers Balbala Peak In Uttarakhand

It is for the first time that an Indian team has climbed the peak.

An ITBP team from Uttarakhand conquered the 21,050-feet-high Balbala peak in the Garhwal Himalayas in Chamoli district on September 4.

It is for the first time that an Indian team has climbed the peak, an ITBP official told PTI in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Before this, a Swiss expedition team had climbed it in 1947.

ITBP Sector Level Mountaineering Expedition (SHQ Dehradun) Code Name 'Parakram' summited Mt Balbala peak (21,050 feet) on 4 Sep, 2021. The expedition was launched on 7 Aug, 2021 from 1st Battalion, Joshimath, Uttarakhand. First ever summit on Balbala by any expedition after 1947. pic.twitter.com/sslzXeqOi4 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 6, 2021

Led by ITBP Assistant Commandant Bhim Singh, the six-member mountaineering expedition had been flagged off from Joshimath on August 7, he said.

Battling vagaries of the weather and going through the standard acclimatization process, the ITBP team conquered the peak in 27 days and marked it by pitching the Indian flag on the summit, he said.