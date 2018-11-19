Indo-Russian Joint Military Exercise Begins In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

The exercise covers building tactical level ops in a counter-insurgency environment (Representational)

The 10th Indo-Russian joint military exercises started in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh today.

The 10-day drill includes company sized contingents of the 5th Army of Russia and a mechanized infantry battalion of the Indian Army. It is taking place at the Babina military station, an official said.

Major General PS Minhas, General Officer Commanding, White Tiger Division, and Major General Tsekov Oleg Mussovich, Commander Eastern Military Districts from Russia, reviewed the opening ceremony.

There was a fly past of Army Aviation helicopters which carried the national flags of both the countries.

"The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning to enhance inter-operability of the two armies in peace keeping environment under the aegis of the UN," an official said.

The exercise also covers building tactical level operations in a counter-insurgency environment in semi-urban terrain.