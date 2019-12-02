'Indiscriminate Liquor Sales A Cause': Congress MP On Telangana Rape

Telangana rape case: "We request accused be hanged," Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy said

One of the causes of rape cases is indiscriminate sale of liquor, a Congress MP from Telangana has said, days after a 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered on a highway in the state.

"A lady doctor was abducted, gang-raped, murdered and burnt in a high-security area. One of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. We request a fast track court be set up and accused hanged till death," Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy said in Lok Sabha.

Leaders from different political parties also raised the issue in parliament today.

The woman was gang-raped and murdered by four men before they burnt her body, the police said. All the accused have been arrested.

"Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after question hour," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the "act has brought shame to the entire country", adding, "It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime."

The Congress's Amee Yajnik asked the courts and the government to come together and reform laws to deter such crimes. "This should be on an emergency basis," Amee Yajnik said in Rajya Sabha.

The Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad also raised the issue in the upper house. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he said.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth said the accused must be hanged before December 31. "The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," the MP said.

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan said people want the government to give a proper and definite answer. "These types of people need to be brought out in public and lynched," she said.