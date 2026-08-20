Flyers Face Booking Issues For Some Time After IndiGo Website Hit By Snag

The website of India's largest domestic airline IndiGo ran into a technical snag on Wednesday, resulting in the airline's customers facing problems booking tickets and checking in online.

IndiGo said in a post on X that its teams were working with a partner to fix the issue as soon as possible. However, it did not disclose the cause of the problem.

Several flyers posted messages on social media that they were unable to book tickets through the IndiGo website, which showed a "no data available" message to those who were looking for flights.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the issues with its reservation platform and said that its teams were working on "priority" to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," the airline said on X.

"Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible."

It advised customers requiring immediate travel assistance to reach out to its Contact Centre, while those travelling later were asked to try accessing the website or app again after some time.

"Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have a later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time."

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Meanwhile, IndiGo is facing an antitrust probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the massive flight cancellations and disruptions in December, which had resulted in nationwide chaos at the country's airports since the airline commands a 65 per cent share in the civil aviation market.

The regulator is investigating whether the airline abused its dominant market position to create artificial scarcity and hike ticket prices. IndiGo has since offered a settlement commitment plan which would help the airline to avoid further litigation in the case.

Public consultation for the application has been carried out, and the Commission has to take a final decision in the matter.

Widespread flight cancellations in December had created a system-wide capacity shock, which the regulator viewed as effectively withholding services during peak hours.

Passengers complained that they faced last-minute cancellations and were forced to rebook alternative tickets at vastly inflated prices. The government had to intervene and directed the airline to refund excess charges for booking tickets during the crisis. IndiGo proposed setting up a dedicated crisis management group to handle large-scale operational breakdowns.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)