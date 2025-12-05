"We Are Truly Sorry": IndiGo To Customers Amid Flight Cancellation Chaos

IndiGo on Friday apologised to all its passengers affected by the massive chaos due to flight delays and cancellations for four straight days. The airline, in a statement on X, assured the fliers that they would offer a full waiver on all cancellations and reschedule requests of bookings between December 5 to December 15.

"To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care!!! We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest. We are known for our reliability but in these last few days we have a serious operational crisis. For many customers, their journeys were cancelled, and many of you were at the airports, with long wait times and little information," IndiGo said.

The airline said that it has recorded the highest number of flight cancellations today as all its domestic flights departing from Delhi have been cancelled till midnight.

"We are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow. Our teams are working to reinstate regular operations in alignment with the Ministry and DGCA. Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," they said.

IndiGo said it would ensure that all refunds for the cancellations will be processed to the fliers' original mode of payment. The airline also said that they have arranged thousands of hotel rooms across cities for its stranded customers, and surface transport has been arranged.

"We are trying to ensure that food and snacks are being provided to our waiting customers at the airports. Lounge access is being arranged for senior citizens, wherever possible," the airline said.

It added, "Kindly check the flight status on our website and the notifications sent to you. Please do not come to the airport if your flight is cancelled. We are sorry for the wait time, we have massively increased our contact centre capacity to ease some wait times. Our Al assistant 6Eskai can help with flight status, refunds, and rebookings golndiGo.in/6Eskai. We want you to know that you will see incremental progress."

Chaotic scenes continued at airports across India as IndiGo battled with operational issues, leading to over 1,300 flight cancellations. NDTV witnessed the situation on the ground where thousands of suitcases were seen lying at the Delhi airport terminal.

Many fliers slept on the ground, while others had angry outbursts and raised slogans against the airlines.

IndiGo has admitted that it misjudged crew requirements under the new norms and faced planning gaps, resulting in inadequate crew availability at a time when winter weather and congestion were also affecting operations.