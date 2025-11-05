IndiGo Says Delhi Flight Operations Hit After Air Traffic Congestion

IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory alerting passengers that flight operations from Delhi may be impacted due to air traffic congestion, leading to delays and extended wait times for passengers.

The airline, in its advisory, acknowledged the inconvenience and urged passengers to check its website or mobile app for real-time updates.

"Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," IndiGo said in its statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, flight operations seemed normal at all three terminals of the Delhi Airport, barring one such passenger who spoke to NDTV. Anil Kumar Wadhwa, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Goa. "My IndiGo flight has been delayed by one hour and ten minutes. I got the message about the delay while I was on my way to the airport. I left home on time, but now I'm waiting outside. I haven't been told the reason for the delay," Wadhwa told NDTV.

Simultaneously, Air India sources confirmed that their flights experienced only minor delays of about 20 minutes on Tuesday, along with two diversions from Delhi, but said operations remain normal today.

