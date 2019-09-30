IndiGo Plane Catches Fire Mid-Air, Turns Back, Goa Minister On Board

The Indigo flight had to make a turnaround to Dabolim International Airport. (Representational)

A Goa-Delhi Indigo airline flight with around 180 passengers on board, including Goa Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, had to make an emergency landing on Monday after its left engine caught fire.

The flight had to make a turnaround to Dabolim International Airport.

Speaking to IANS, Mr Cabral said that the engine caught fire at around 1.15 pm, fifteen minutes after the plane took off.

"The pilot immediately shut off the left engine and flew us back to Goa," said the minister who was heading to the national capital for an official meeting.

There were around 180 passengers in the plane at the time of the incident, Cabral also said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.