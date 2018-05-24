IndiGo Plane, Air Force Jet Were Just 300 Feet Apart On "Collision Course" The two aircraft were just "300 feet" away from each other at the time of the incident, which took place on May 21, a source said.

A mid-air disaster was averted last week when an IndiGo plane and an Indian Air Force (IAF) jet were on a "collision course" in Chennai airspace, setting off an RA warning for IndiGo pilot to steer the aircraft to a safer distance, a source said.



The two aircraft were just "300 feet" away from each other at the time of the incident, which took place on May 21, the source said.



Resolution advisory (RA) is an auto-generated warning in the cockpit for the pilot to manoeuvre the aircraft and avoid collision.



IndiGo confirmed the incident, which is now being investigated by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



However, there was no response from the IAF.



"IndiGo aircraft VT-ITW operating on the Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru route and an Indian Air Force jet were on a collision course as the two aircraft were at a distance of just 300 feet from each other. The planes were at an altitude of 24,000 feet in Chennai airspace. IndiGo Airbus A320 flight was on the climb," the source said.



The mishap was averted at around 9.49 pm on May 21, the source added.



"An IndiGo flight 6E- 647 (Vizag-Bengaluru) was involved in a resolution advisory at flight level 240, on May 21," IndiGo said in a statement.



"Pilot followed the laid standard operating procedures," the statement said, adding this matter was immediately brought to the notice of the regulator as per the prescribed protocol.



The incident is being investigated by the DGCA, it said.



