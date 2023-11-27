IndiGo Passenger Finds Seat Cushion Missing On Flight, Airline Responds

The photo of missing cushion on IndiGo flight has gone viral.

A photo of a missing seat cushion in an IndiGo flight is gaining traction on social media, promoting a response from the airline. According to the photo and incident details posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Subrat Patnaik, the faulty seat was found on flight number 6E 6798, which was on its way from Pune to Nagpur on Sunday. Mr Patnaik said the seat was allotted the window seat, number 10A, but found the cushion missing. So, he posted the photo on social media.

#Indigo !! #Flight 6E 6798 !! Seat no 10A ! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today's status … Best way to increase profit 😢😢…Pathetic … pic.twitter.com/tcXHOT6Dr5 — Subrat Patnaik (@Subu_0212) November 25, 2023

It soon caught the attention of other social media users who slammed the low-cost airline.

"May be it's a trial. Sooner or later Indigo may start charging 250-500 for cushions," commented one user. "So that the passenger does not fall asleep," added another.

"What a shameful service by Indigo airlines," said a third user.

The airline too responded to Mr Patnaik apologising to the user and explaining the issue.

"Hi, that's certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future," IndiGo said on X.

The airline has been scrutinised in the past as well for its services, with actors Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati flagging their bad experiences and rude behaviour of the staff.

In 2022, Mr Daggubati had said he had the "worst airline experience ever" for not being able to track his missing luggage. He had also said that IndiGo is "clueless with flight times". The airline had apologised for the "discomfort" and assured the delivery of his luggage.

Ms Hedge, meanwhile, said in a post on social media that a IndiGo official used an "arrogant, ignorant, and threatening tone for no reason".

In May last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of ₹ 5 lakh on IndiGo airlines for not allowing a boy with special needs to board a flight from Ranchi.