IndiGo Passenger Claims To Find A Screw In Sandwich On Bengaluru-Chennai Flight, Shares Pics

He also sought advice from fellow Redditors on how to address the issue with IndiGo

An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he found a screw inside a sandwich that was served on a recent flight. Taking to Reddit, u/MacaroonIll3601 shared that a Spinach and Corn sandwich was served while the flight was en route from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1. However, he did not eat it inside the plane during the journey. When he opened the packet later upon reaching his destination, he was shocked to find a screw in his food.

Though he contacted the airlines to demand an apology, IndiGo allegedly told him that his complaint was not eligible as he consumed the sandwich post-flight. He also sought advice from fellow Redditors on how to address the issue with IndiGo.

He wrote, ''While traveling indigo recently on 01/02/24 from BNG to Chennai I got a screw in my sandwich when I urged for an apology from the airline end they came back with a response that wince consumed it post flight it couldn't be found legible!!!! #indigo how should I approach this so Indigo can at least respond.'' He also shared pictures of the half-eaten sandwich, which was inside a wrap that had the IndiGo logo.

See the post here:

Several Reddit users urged him to take legal action against the airline, while some asked him to complain to FSSAI about it.

One person adviced him saying, ''If they aren't responding back properly. You can raise a complaint in consumer court on it! It's not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and they should be present too. And it will be closed at max in 2 hearings!''

Another said, ''Not just Consumer court. Can include FSSAI too for the food served if that is applicable. They have a dedicated 24x7 helpline too. ''

A third added, ''Pls reach out to their CEO and founder and higher management on LinkedIn and share this with them. Start with writing a post on Linkedin about your experience, no apology, and how dangerous can this be for anyone and everyone. Everyone takes LinkedIn seriously. I am sure FB, Instagram won't help you but Linkedin definitely will. If possible, tag the CEO and airlines.''