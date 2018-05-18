Harrowing Time For Passengers On IndiGo's Lucknow-Mumbai Flight Due To Snag Passengers of the IndiGo flight Lucknow-Mumbai 6E 685 flight took to social media to narrate their ordeal, with one of them claiming that it was hot inside the plane as the air conditioners weren't functioning.

Passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Mumbai had a harrowing time today morning as they spent around three hours on the stationary aircraft after one of its engines developed a technical snag. Lucknow airport director AK Sharma said, "After the pilot detected a technical problem in the aircraft, he sought permission to take it back to the parking bay. The flight carrying 171 passengers was scheduled to depart at around 7.40 am, but it took off at around 11.30 am."



The passengers took to social media to narrate their ordeal, with one of them claiming that it was hot inside the plane as the air conditioners weren't functioning.



Flight 6E 685, which was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 7.45 am, took off after 11 am after the snag was rectified.



"Indigo flight Lucknow Mumbai 6E 685 is stuck at the Lucknow airport due to some technical problems, why they dnt check their aircraft's before allowing pax to board," a passenger wrote on Twitter.



"It's frustrating, the ac of aircraft are not working, why this technical snag was not detected before completing the boarding?" tweeted another.



According to the airline, the plane was about to take off when it developed a snag in the engine.



"VT-IEI (non-neo) aircraft, operating 6E685 flight was ready to depart to Mumbai from Lucknow. After start up, the engine developed a minor snag. The aircraft was held at Lucknow for minor rectification," the airline said in a statement.



