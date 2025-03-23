'Will Invite IndiGo Staff For Dinner And...': Harsha Bhogle's Swipe At Airline

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Sunday took a swipe at IndiGo over what he claimed was the airline's "passenger last" and "rude" attitude. He said one day he might invite the airline staff to his house for dinner, but make them wait outside until the table is set.

Mr Bhogle did not specify any reason for taking the swipe at the domestic carrier, but it appeared the cricket personality was complaining about having to wait for a flight despite its scheduled departure.

"One day I am going to invite people from IndiGo home for dinner and ask them to wait outside the door till the table is laid and the food is cooked. Always Indigo first, passenger Last," Mr Bhogle said in a post on X.

One day I am going to invite people from @IndiGo6E home for dinner and ask them to wait outside the door till the table is laid and the food is cooked. #Rude. Always #IndigoFirstPassengerLast — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 23, 2025

Taking note of his post, the airline apologised for the "brief delay" which, it claimed, happened due to the team prioritising wheelchair users in boarding the flight.

The airline explained that remote bay boarding can sometimes take a little longer, depending on the vehicular and aircraft movement on the tarmac. "Thank you for your support & we hope you had a pleasant flight! Looking forward to serving you again soon," it said.

Mr Bhogle, we truly appreciate you taking the time to speak with us and share your experience. We regret the brief wait you experienced due to our team assisting wheelchair users in boarding the flight. We appreciate your patience & understanding. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 23, 2025

On Saturday, Australian cricketer David Warner criticised Air India for allegedly boarding passengers on an aircraft with no pilots at Bengaluru airport. "We've boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?" he said on X.

In response, Air India said the challenging weather in Bengaluru led to flight diversions and delays across airlines. It said the "crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure".

"We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us," it said on X.