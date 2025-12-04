Advertisement
IndiGo Faces Backlash From Passengers Amid Flight Cancellations: 'Get Your Act Together'

Passengers faced long delays and poor communication at airports, with many stranded for up to 14 hours amid IndiGos operational disruptions.

Read Time: 2 mins
IndiGo Faces Backlash From Passengers Amid Flight Cancellations: 'Get Your Act Together'
IndiGo is facing passengers backlash after widespread flight cancellations.
  • IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights since Nov 2 due to operational issues
  • New duty-time rules caused pilot and crew shortages for IndiGo since Nov 1
  • Passengers faced long delays and 12-14 hour waits with poor customer service
Passengers across India have been left stranded as IndiGo continues to grapple with operational issues, leading to the cancellation of more than 200 flights since Tuesday (Nov 2). The country's largest airline has been struggling with a shortage of pilots and cabin crew after new, stricter duty-time regulations came into effect from Monday (Nov 1).

The disruption to IndiGo services caused significant distress, leading to long queues at airports as many passengers remained stranded for 12 to 14 hours without confirmed flight statuses. Passengers shared their harrowing experiences across social media platforms, with a majority stating that IndiGo's customer service response during the crisis was extremely inadequate and unresponsive.

"My Indigo Flight from Pune to Delhi is delayed by more than 3.5 hours. There are many flyers who have been waiting at the airport for more than 12 hours," said one user, while another added: "Indigo flight messup at Pune Airport  Shame on @IndiGo6E no passenger intimation at boarding gate, no staff, citizens self-service and worst is on display board says flight scheduled on time."

Passengers pointed out that IndiGo's reputation had tanked after the recent spate of cancellations.

IndiGo's Statement

IndiGo, which operates about 2,200 flights daily, acknowledged that its operations were "significantly disrupted" and "sincerely apologised" to its customers.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations), had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has called the airline officials for a meeting on Thursday.

