IndiGo Faces Backlash From Passengers Amid Flight Cancellations: 'Get Your Act Together'

Passengers across India have been left stranded as IndiGo continues to grapple with operational issues, leading to the cancellation of more than 200 flights since Tuesday (Nov 2). The country's largest airline has been struggling with a shortage of pilots and cabin crew after new, stricter duty-time regulations came into effect from Monday (Nov 1).

The disruption to IndiGo services caused significant distress, leading to long queues at airports as many passengers remained stranded for 12 to 14 hours without confirmed flight statuses. Passengers shared their harrowing experiences across social media platforms, with a majority stating that IndiGo's customer service response during the crisis was extremely inadequate and unresponsive.

"My Indigo Flight from Pune to Delhi is delayed by more than 3.5 hours. There are many flyers who have been waiting at the airport for more than 12 hours," said one user, while another added: "Indigo flight messup at Pune Airport Shame on @IndiGo6E no passenger intimation at boarding gate, no staff, citizens self-service and worst is on display board says flight scheduled on time."

My Indigo Flight from Pune to Delhi is delayed by more than 3.5 hours.



There are many flyers who have been waiting at the airport for more than 12 hours.@IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/TrF8enJMI5 — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) December 3, 2025

#Indigo flight messup at #pune #Airport Shame on @IndiGo6E no passenger intimation at boarding gate no staff.. citizens self-service.. and worst is on display board says flight scheduled on time@JM_Scindia ji must act now. pic.twitter.com/eJhSHcTe0q — Dr. Prashant Pansare (@pansares) December 4, 2025

Indigo has created a mess at Delhi airport. Multiple flights are cancelled. People heading for weddings, medical appointments etc are stuck. Customer support has a 20 minute wait time.



After multiple cancellations I finally boarded and now the flight has been sitting on the… — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) December 4, 2025

@IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia

That's what people are facing right now due to the lethargic management of IndiGo. I have been waiting at Pune airport for the last 14 hours! Worst nightmare for general public! pic.twitter.com/2e3HQIyWlr — Dr. Manish Rajan Walvekar (@WalvekarManishR) December 4, 2025

Passengers pointed out that IndiGo's reputation had tanked after the recent spate of cancellations.

IndiGo's long-cherished reputation for punctuality and reliability has been deeply shaken.

Need to get their act together ! — Manjot Kalha 🇮🇳 (@ManjotKalha) December 4, 2025

Absolute chaos & mockery at #Delhiairport. #Indigo staff are leeches who are lying & passengers are stranded since past 12+ hours with no confirmatiom. My flight is delayed for 7+ hours now. Never flying Indigo again. This needs to be investigated @IndiGo6E @MoCA_GoI @RamMNK pic.twitter.com/Z7DAvK2Cei — Amol Shah (@AmolShah95) December 2, 2025

What we are seeing is the impact of a single player holding 66% market share! This is not the impact of Indigo cancellation. It is actually the impact of its dominance!!!



Even if Spice Jet or Akasa cancelled all their flights... we wouldnt have had this situation! https://t.co/oJTopur9vZ — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) December 3, 2025

Dear @IndiGo6E , today took Delhi- Mumbai flight 6022 with wife and baby, and of 3 checked in bags you happily forgot 2. I don't know how you managed this but one is baby's bag with essentials that we need everyday. Pls help, baby has been pooping and we are unable to clean. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 3, 2025

IndiGo's Statement

IndiGo, which operates about 2,200 flights daily, acknowledged that its operations were "significantly disrupted" and "sincerely apologised" to its customers.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations), had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has called the airline officials for a meeting on Thursday.