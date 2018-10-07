IndiGo Reports Temporary System Failure, Congestion Expected At Airports

All India | Updated: October 07, 2018 16:41 IST
New Delhi: 

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday reported a nationwide system failure that could trigger longer queues at all airports.

News agency ANI reported that systems at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are down due to  a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the airport.

The airlines tweeted regarding the technical glitch and shared contact details seeking passenger co-operation.

Many passengers tweeted about the discomfort caused and also posted pictures.
 


Further details are awaited.

 

