IndiGo Reports Temporary System Failure, Congestion Expected At Airports

Many passengers tweeted about the discomfort caused and also posted pictures

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday reported a nationwide system failure that could trigger longer queues at all airports.



News agency ANI reported that systems at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are down due to a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the airport.



The airlines tweeted regarding the technical glitch and shared contact details seeking passenger co-operation.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

Many passengers tweeted about the discomfort caused and also posted pictures.



#indigo airlines server is down since last 45 minutes at Delhi airport. No contingency plans. People are waiting in queue pic.twitter.com/RCUA2qJATJ - Sandeep (@atomicsandeep) October 7, 2018



Further details are awaited.