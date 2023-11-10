India's 'Top Woman Coder' Not From Top College ,Gets Rs 60 Lakh Package

Muskan Agrawal graduated from IIIT Una this year with a final GPA score of 9.40.

An engineering graduate and India's "top woman coder", Muskan Agrawal, secured an annual salary package of Rs 60 lakh from networking platform LinkedIn.

Not from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Muskan Agrawal, earned her Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Uttar Pradesh's Una. Ms Agrawal graduated from IIIT Una this year with a final GPA score of 9.40.

Muskan Agrawal has set a record for the highest-ever salary package secured by a student from her college, India Today reported.

Last year, Muskan Agrawal became India's top coder after winning India's biggest coding competition, TechGig Geek Goddess 2022, beating over 69,000 participants and securing a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The finalists engaged in non-stop coding for four hours to submit their winning programming solutions, an India Today report said.

Ms Agarwal's achievements in the field of technology helped her secure a job as a Software Development Engineer at LinkedIn. She is currently based in Bengaluru and has been working with the platform for the last five months.

Last year, another trainee from IIIT-Una secured an annual package of Rs 47 lakhs, and approximately 86 per cent of the 2019-23 batch trainees found placements in around 31 different companies, the report added.

The "top coder" was associated with Codess Cafe, a pro-bono mentorship initiative for collegiate women in technology to help them with personalized mentorship, resources and interview sessions.