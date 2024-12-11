India's Top Google Searches Of 2024: IPL, Ratan Tata, BJP Lead The Trends

Google's 2024 search data reveals a strong Indian interest in cricket and politics, with the Indian Premier League (IPL), T20 World Cup, and the BJP topping the list of the most-searched keywords.

Google searches for "Indian Premier League" surged on May 12th and 18th, coinciding with the final match of the tournament. The "T20 World Cup" also ranked high on the list of most-searched keywords in India for 2024.

In politics, the most-searched term was "Bharatiya Janata Party," with search activity spiking on Google between June 2 and 8, coinciding with the announcement of the results from the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4.

"Election Results 2024" was another dominant search term this year, securing the fourth spot on Google Search.

The Paris Olympics 2024, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League also saw significant search volumes, underscoring the growing interest in sports beyond cricket in India.

Environmental and weather-related concerns also resonated with Indians, as searches for "excessive heat" spiked in 2024, reflecting the effects of rising summer temperatures.

Among notable personalities, Ratan Tata stood out in search trends. The industrialist and philanthropist, who passed away in October at the age of 86, inspired a wave of tributes both online and offline.



New quirky lingo and memes also inspired questions about the meaning of terms like "Pookie," "demure," and "Moye Moye."

Stree 2's supernatural thrills took the #1 spot in movie-related searches, films like Hanu-man and Kalki captivated audiences with their larger-than-life narratives, while users dug deeper into societal issues with 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies.