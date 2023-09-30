India's Sun Mission Aditya-L1 Leaves 'Sphere Of Earth's Influence': ISRO

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has escaped Earth's sphere of influence

India's mission to the Sun Aditya-L1 has left the "sphere of Earth's influence" by travelling 9.2 lakh kilometres, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

ISRO said this was the second time, after the Mars Orbiter Mission, for India to send a spacecraft outside the sphere of Earth's influence.

"The spacecraft has travelled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometres from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth's influence. It is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1)," ISRO posted.

