India's Strength Against Pak Rooted In National Unity Inspired By PM Modi: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

India's firm "resolve" against Pakistan in recent days was a reflection of the "national unity" forged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said on Tuesday. People from "different corners of the country" prayed for the nation and rallied behind PM Modi's leadership after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Highlighting this, Mr Siroya shared a video on X featuring Moulana Dr Mohamed Maqsood Imran Rashadi, a prominent cleric from Bengaluru's Juma Masjid, urging the Muslim community to support the Prime Minister in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

"The video here captures Moulana Dr Mohamed Maqsood Imran Rashadi's prayers and appeal at the Juma Masjid, in Bengaluru," Mr Siroya wrote on X. "In the wake of Operation Sindoor, he appealed to the brothers and sisters of the Muslim community to firmly support the leadership of our Prime Minister," he added.

"This is just one instance of such countless prayers and appeals that has made India safe and strong. We should continue to foster this spirit. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, strong India). Jai Hind."

This came a day after PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday, where he stressed that India would not bow to terrorism or nuclear threats. In his first remarks after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that dialogue and terrorism cannot go hand-in-hand, adding future talks with Pakistan would only be about cross-border terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"This is a new normal. India will strike at the heart of terror decisively if our citizens are attacked," the Prime Minister said, thanking the armed forces for the precise and swift operation.

"We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains and showed our potential in new-age warfare," he said.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. India conducted targeted airstrikes on nine terror camps across the Line of Control and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Key targets included Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad.

The precision-guided munitions killed over 100 terrorists. The operation was named 'Sindoor' to symbolically honour the lives and families affected by the Pahalgam massacre, particularly the women who lost their husbands.